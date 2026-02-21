Zohran Mamdani Gets Ruthlessly Mocked for Requiring 5 Forms of ID to Be an ‘Emergency Snow Shoveler’: ‘This is Jim SNOW 2.0’

The Democratic Socialists of America believe voter identification laws are “racist,” but DSA comrade and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants you to provide a grip of IDs to have the honor of being an “emergency snow shoveler.”

How many IDs are we talking about? Five to be exact.

The NYC website for aspirational shoveler’s asks for the following documents on its application page:

Two small photos

Two “original forms of ID, plus copies”

Social Security card

That seems like a lot, but then again, shovelers who get hired make up to $28.71 per hour. Conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller pointed out the rigorous application form on the NYC government’s website on X.

A number of other users clowned Mamdani for it, including comic and Fox News host Jimmy Failla.

“This is Jim SNOW 2.0” he quipped.

Zohran Mamdani requiring TWO forms of ID to be a voluntary shoveler for the blizzard. This is Jim SNOW 2.0 — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) February 21, 2026

And here are several other X users who mocked the absurd application:

No joke. To register to shovel snow in Mamdani's NYC….for the impending snowstorm, you need two types of identification 😜😜. Can't make this up. pic.twitter.com/g2C3SojPsI — NY Casey (@CaseyCook_) February 21, 2026

Mamdani’s snow shovellers must be “Eligible to work in the United States.” https://t.co/8cNZQR3Po3 pic.twitter.com/3UjR6dniS3 — Hyperbolic Discounter (@HyperbolicDisco) February 21, 2026

Hypocrisy Alert: 🚨 NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is asking New Yorkers to help shovel snow, but you have to register. Here’s the catch: Mamdani demands you show 2 forms of ID plus copies and a social security card! pic.twitter.com/jeZ0rJuntz — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) February 21, 2026

Socialism on display: Under comrade Mamdani’s mayoral rule, New Yorkers get dysfunction. City crews can’t handle snowfall, now officials are practically pleading for help. They were told. pic.twitter.com/D1VwmVtKcl — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 21, 2026

So you don't need an ID to vote in NYC, but you do need one to shovel snow. Damn I didn't realize Zohran Mamdani was such a huge racist. https://t.co/eCGov1uruT — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) February 21, 2026

The roasting comes after Mamdani urged New Yorkers on Saturday to show up at their local sanitation garages tomorrow so that they can help with a blizzard that is heading for the East Coast. Mamdani said locals just need to bring the paperwork mentioned above and they can “get started right away.”

His government’s request for multiple forms of ID stands out, considering the DSA — which he is a member of — has opposed voter ID. The issue has gained more attention of late, as President Donald Trump and other Republicans have backed the SAVE Act, which would require proof of American citizenship to vote.

The DSA’s website said that legislation would be bigoted:

Our candidates for office stand firm against racist voter ID laws and secret poll taxes like the “SAVE America Act.” Right now, our socialists in office are working to build a society that works for everyone. In our chapters, we continue to educate working-class voters about the needless complications in our electoral system, from party registration dates to laws like these.

Other Democrats like Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have also said the SAVE Act is racist, with Schumer saying it would “impose Jim Crow type laws.” But CNN data guru Harry Enten showed recently that most Americans disagree — including 71% of Democrats who believe voter ID is a good idea.

