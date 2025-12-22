NPR’s New Rule for 2026: Stop Quoting The Same Professor Over and Over

He’s all used up.

NPR reporters were given a new rule heading into 2026 — you have to stop going to the same professor for quotes.

That was the order from standards chief Tony Cavin in an email to staff obtained by Semafor media reporter Max Tani on Monday. Cavin mandated “no more quotes” from University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias once the year ends.

Tani reported Tobias has been a “dial-a-quote” for NPR reporters this year, with 77 appearances on the NPR website.

“Professor Tobias’ hobby seems to be getting himself quoted about anything and everything in news stories,” Cavin wrote to staffers.

He noted NPR is not the only outlet that leans on Tobias — the professor also appears in stories from The New York Times and Washington Post, among other outlets.

That’s because Tobias seems to have a Kobe Bryant-like ability to put in the work.

“Professor Tobias often emails reporters offering his expert opinion on stories of the day and while I don’t presume to judge his expertise in legal matters, the professor is certainly an expert at getting himself quoted,” Cavin said. “In many of these quotes he’s described as an ‘expert’ in whatever the story happens to be about.”

From the @semafor media newsletter: NPR says no more quotes from someone named Professor Carl Tobias pic.twitter.com/o0brCsLgrf — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) December 22, 2025

Some of the stories NPR turned to Tobias for this year include getting his take on President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the BBC; NPR said Tobias is a law professor who “specializes in free speech issues” in the story.

Tobias also weighed in on Trump taking on Harvard University and Trump settling his 60 Minutes lawsuit with Paramount — among his dozens of other stories.

Mediaite reached out to Tobias to see if the NPR banishment had put a damper on the holiday season for him. He seemed to be in good spirits and found the whole thing humorous.

“It’s a free world, right? I don’t have much to say about it,” Tobias told Mediaite. “I guess I’m supposed to be complimented by it.”

When asked what his plans were for 2026, now that he’ll be spending less time talking to NPR, Tobias said his focus is on President Trump and his potentially illegal maneuvers, he said.

“It’s all Trump all the time,” Tobias said.