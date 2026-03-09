Piers Morgan Hires Former MSNBC President Rashida Jones to Head Company as CEO

Media veteran Piers Morgan announced on Monday that former MSNBC president Rashida Jones would lead his company as its new CEO.

The New York Times’ DealBook newsletter broke the news on Monday, revealing that Jones – who led MSNBC as its president between 2021 and 2025 – would be the new CEO for Morgan’s company Uncensored after Morgan raised fresh capital from Raine Ventures, Antenna Group, and Reuben Brothers.

“The ambition for Uncensored has always been to build a global home for fearless, high-engagement content that cuts through the noise. Today’s announcements will help us create exactly that,” Morgan declared in a statement:

Rashida Jones is one of the sharpest minds in media and her track record of building and transforming businesses speaks for itself. She has impressed me enormously with her enthusiasm and vision for the Uncensored brand. With this bold, unapologetic, and dynamic leader, plus the backing of an incredible group of investors led by Raine Ventures and Antenna Group, we are now positioned to create one of the biggest new media entities in the world.

In her own statement, Jones said, “Piers developed an incredible platform with Uncensored that’s already going head-to-head with legacy media.”

“In today’s fragmented media world, audiences are craving real conversations grounded in authenticity, rigor, and open debate. Uncensored not only delivers that—it’s ahead of the curve,” she continued. “I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves with Piers and the team to build on the strong foundation they created and scale it into a diverse and profitable network that champions talent and dominates the biggest categories.”

The New York Times reported that while Morgan’s show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, is produced and will continue to be produced in the United Kingdom, Jones would remain in the United States and work toward “adding more shows in categories like sports, true crime, and entertainment.”

“This is not one show by one creator,” Jones told the newspaper, “but a network of content.”

Morgan’s company launched its second show, History Uncensored with former CNN anchor Bianca Nobilo, in December.

Morgan has hosted a number of prominent guests on Piers Morgan Uncensored, including President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

