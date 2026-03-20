Megyn Kelly Asks Trump’s Former Counterterrorism Honcho Joe Kent If Public Resignation Over Iran War Was ‘Worth It’

Megyn Kelly asked Donald Trump’s former director of the National Counterterrorism Center if his very public resignation in protest of the Iran war has been “worth it” now that he’s under investigation by the FBI.

“It’s been a few days now since you issued that resignation,” Kelly began. “You’ve been called ‘weak’ by the president of the United States, you’ve been basically called a traitor by Lindsey Graham, you’ve been called an antisemite by Mitch McConnell, among others.”

“And now there are reports that you’re under a leak investigation, potentially accusing you of a felony that could put you in jail, even though you now are raising your two boys…you’re their sole biological parent still here,” Kelly said. “And I ask you now whether this was worth it.”

“I think it most certainly was,” Kent answered. “I mean, the attacks against me are to be expected. The ad hominems from people like Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham at this point are fairly laughable.”

“As for the leak allegations, I’m not concerned because I know I did nothing wrong. Of course I am concerned because we’ve all seen the full weight of the FBI and the government come down on individuals who speak out. So, that has me a little bit concerned, but I know that the truth and the facts are on my side. So, I think that the important issues to address are what’s at hand: why we’re at war and how we get out of the state that we’re in right now,” Kent said.

On Tuesday, Kent announced his resignation in a letter published online, saying he could not “in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran.”

“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation,” Kent wrote, “and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Semafor reported Wednesday night that the FBI is investigating Kent for allegedly sharing classified information, and that the investigation “predates Kent’s departure.”

Watch the clip above via The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM.

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