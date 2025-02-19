Rahm Emanuel Says Trump Achieved ‘Stalin’s Biggest Wet Dream’ By Caving to Russia: ‘The WORST Negotiator’

Former Biden administration ambassador Rahm Emanuel said President Donald Trump helped late Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin achieve his “biggest wet dream” by siding with Russia this past week while attempting to broker an end to the war in Ukraine.

In recent days, Trump has positioned himself against Kyiv regarding ending the three-year conflict. Thursday, the State Department negotiated with Russia in Saudi Arabia without representatives of Ukraine present.

On Tuesday’s Hacks on Tap podcast, Emanuel told hosts David Axelrod and Mike Murphy that Trump’s handling of the issue served to do something Russia had always failed at – dividing NATO.

Emanuel blasted Trump’s sending Secretary of State Marcio Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz Tuesday to meet with Russia alone for preliminary peace talks.

The former Chicago mayor said the US team needed “adult supervision” from European allies.

Murphy commented, “Because right now the Russians are literally, they’re doing funny dances. They are so happy. Their number one goal since the, you know, the Second World War is to split up NATO, and screw up the Atlantic alliance, which of course Trump is a huge asset for.”

Emanuel replied, “Since Joseph Stalin, that has been the singular goal, and an American president achieved Joseph Stalin’s wet dream.”

Murphy concluded Trump was “serving every Russian foreign policy goal” and described him as “the weakest American president” to enter negotiations with Russia, which Emanuel agreed with.

Emanuel concluded, “Donald Trump is the worst negotiator because his only goal is vanity – his own.”

After Tuesday’s podcast was recorded, Trump attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in comments on social media. Trump wrote:

Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle. The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.” He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.” A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues…

Listen above via the Hacks on Tap podcast.