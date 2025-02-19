New Polling Confirms Most Americans Do Not Like Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg

Technology billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are not liked by most Americans, according to new polling out this week.

The Pew Research Center released its findings on Wednesday indicating that Musk and Zuckerberg are viewed more negatively than positively by the majority of Americans. Musk, who currently leads the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, has been criticized in recent weeks for his efforts to upend the federal bureaucracy through large cuts and mass firings.

Over half of U.S. adults reported that they have an unfavorable view of Musk, while 42% said they viewed him positively. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg’s unfavorable numbers were far higher at 67% — with only 25% expressing a positive view of the Meta founder.

Moreover, Pew Research found that Musk is a far more polarizing figure than Zuckerberg, as most Republicans view the Tesla CEO favorably, while Democrats have negative feelings toward him. On the other hand, Zuckerberg is viewed unfavorably by majorities in both parties.

For example, 73% of Republicans, along with Republican-leaning independents, said they have a favorable view of Musk while only 12% of Democrats and Democratic-leaners reported the same result. However, Zuckerberg’s unfavorable numbers included “six-in-ten Republicans and around three-quarters of Democrats (76%) – including 87% of liberal Democrats.”

Additionally, views on Musk and Zuckerberg do vary by age as younger respondents have a more negative view of both billionaires.

The poll was taken from January 27th through February 2nd and included responses from 5,086 adults, noted Pew Research.