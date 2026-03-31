Former CNN host Don Lemon revealed he’s given thought to a presidential run and insisted he could do a better job than the current president.

Lemon joined the Pod Save America podcast this week with guest host Alex Wagner, where he was asked about potential Oval Office ambitions. Lemon predicted people would “laugh” at him, but he declared, “I think I could be president of the United States.”

He said:

Do I ever think about it? Yes. Could it happen? Yeah, it could happen if the opportunity presented itself, the right opportunity presented itself. Look, if I wanted to, I know people are going to think I’m crazy. This is going to be the headline, and people are going to laugh about it. I think I could be President of the United States. I could definitely run this country better than [President] Donald Trump.

Lemon added that he has no plans to run for office in the near future, complaining that being a minority candidate would mean far more scrutiny than he argued white male candidates get.

“Am I at that point now? No. And I know people are going to say Don Lemon is crazy,” he said.

Lemon said he would run as a Democrat and he’d need to switch his current party affiliation from independent.

“Look, why can’t I think about running for office? Why can’t I think about being President of the United States when I look at what we have?” he asked.

He then pointed to the political rise of former President Barack Obama as proof that he could work as a serious candidate.

“Did anybody think Barack Obama, as he says, this guy with a funny name is from a mixed background, did anybody ever think that he would become president, that he had that aspiration? I don’t have an aspiration to become president, but I do think that I could run this country a lot better than Donald Trump,” he said.

Lemon entered a not guilty plea last month to federal charges related to an anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church last month. He accused Trump’s Justice Department of attempting to intimidate him and argued he was only part of the protest as a journalist covering the event.

Watch above via Pod Save America.

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