‘That’s Not a Man! That’s a Pig!’ Jim Acosta Goes Off on Trump Over Attacks on Journalists

Podcast host and independent journalist Jim Acosta tore into President Donald Trump over his recent attacks on journalists like Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey and ABC News White House correspondent Mary Bruce.

Trump attacked Lucey twice this past weekend, calling her “Piggy” in one instance and “the worst” in another. He attacked Bruce repeatedly during an Oval Office photo op with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday afternoon. Trump also disparaged the late Jamal Khashoggi while responding to Bruce.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, Acosta ripped Trump over the attacks in a blistering commentary that concluded with the host calling Trump “a pig”:

JIM ACOSTA: I just have to say. On of all days when the House of Representatives votes nearly unanimously to release the Epstein files–.

Which if they ever come out, we’ll tell us about the appalling criminal sadistic behavior and actions directed at young girls, now women.

Of all days on this day. For Donald Trump to go after Mary Bruce of ABC. Just a few days ago calling a reporter for Bloomberg “Piggy”.

I think the question– it’s not even a question anymore. Donald Trump, you have a problem, you obviously have a problem with very abusive behavior towards women. And it’s sickening.

It’s not just unbecoming of a president of the United States. It doesn’t make you a man!

There’s something deeply unmanly about this behavior.

And so I guess my message at the end of this day to Donald Trump is be a man. And and learn how to treat women with respect.

For God’s sake. Catherine Lucey, Mary Bruce. They deserve our respect and they’re– and I’m sorry. If you can’t handle the questions, then what are you doing having reporters in the Oval Office if you can’t handle the questions?

The problem for Donald Trump right now, and maybe this is the the larger overarching overarching issue in all of this is that he is coming unglued, he is unraveling, he is unwell.

It appears to be because of the Epstein files.

…

This is some weird, nutty sh*t that is going on at the White House right now. And it is weird, nutty sh*t that the president of the United States is calling a journalist “Piggy”.

Is he 12? That’s not a man! That’s a pig! That’s a pig! And I’ll leave it at that.