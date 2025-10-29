Andrew Cuomo Warns Stephen A. Smith Trump Will Send Military to ‘Take Over’ NYC if Mamdani Wins

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned Stephen A. Smith that President Donald Trump will literally “take over” New York City if Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani wins the race.

Cuomo, an independent mayoral candidate, joined Stephen A. Smith on SiriusXM’s Straight Shooter with Stephen A. Smith for a Tuesday interview that will air in full on Wednesday evening.

As the days of the race wind down and Mamdani continues to lead his competition by double digits in most polling, Cuomo warned Trump will use the self-described democratic socialist to “take over” New York City with the military.

“If Mamdani wins, you are going to see Trump come in here and take over New York City. You mark my words, Stephen A.,” Cuomo said.

“What do you mean by that? What does that mean that Trump is going to take over New York City? How? How can he do that?” Smith asked.

“Forget sending the National – first they’ll send the National Guard, but the federal government controls everything. They can close your airports. They control your health money, your housing money. You’re basically bankrupt if the federal government turns off the faucet,” Cuomo explained.

The former governor argued:

He has said that he will effectively take over New York City to protect the good people of New York. You know, President Trump needs an excuse to act, right? He doesn’t just send the National Guard, he sends the National Guard as a power play. He’s making a statement. These Democrats don’t know how to run a city. They’re dangerous, these Democrats. I have to send in the National Guard to take care of the people in Portland and take care of the people in LA because the Democrats don’t know what they’re doing. He needs that hook to do it. Mamdani gives him that hook on steroids. He’ll send the National Guard, he’ll send ICE. He’ll say that he personally has to have his administration oversee the city because you have an incompetent 34-year-old socialist.

The president has mentioned New York City as one he’s willing to deploy National Guard troops to in order to reduce crime, as he’s done with other cities.

Trump has refused to endorse anyone in the New York City mayoral race, including Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Cuomo told Smith that the Democratic Party is currently in the midst of a “civil war” and claimed leaders like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) are scared of far-left figures like Mamdani, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“They think they’re going to make peace by endorsing Zoran and they’re going to buy peace with the far left,” Cuomo said. “I have news for them. The far left is never, never going to declare peace. They’re going to come for power and they’re going to come to kill them. But you have moderate Democrats who are just trying to make nice because they’re afraid the far left is going to come after them.”

The full Cuomo interview with Stephen A. Smith will air on Straight Shooter on Wednesday evening, 6 p.m. EST, via SiriusXM.