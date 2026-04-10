Tim Burchett Tells Stephen A. Smith He Hopes Evidence of Alien Life Is Made Public Soon: I’ve ‘Seen Pictures’

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Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) joined Stephen A. Smith’s SiriusXM show this week for a lengthy interview that ended with Smith asking the Tennessee Republican about his recent claim he’s seen government evidence indicating the existence of alien life.

“Before I let you get on out of here, I got one more question to ask you and I got to transition. This is about UFOs. I couldn’t let you out of here without asking you about that. You’ve said you’ve seen UFO briefings that would, quote, set the earth on fire, end quote. And you also said publicly, you’re not suicidal. That’s a serious statement. What exactly are you being told that the American people aren’t allowed to hear, sir, about UFOs?” asked Smith as the interview was winding down.

Burchett replied, “Well, we go into what’s called a SCIF, and that’s kind of a James Bond room. You know, it’s lead line. You can’t take a cell phone, you got a Fitbit. I don’t, but I’ve been in those rooms and they’ll say somebody’s still getting a signal, somebody’s got a cell phone and somebody ought to check their pockets.” He continued:

“Oh crap, that’s my Fitbit. Sorry, that’s my whatever.” And they have to go out of the room. And we’re briefed by the highest level of either our military intelligence, these alphabet agencies, and they tell us things, which again, you’ve got one group telling you within some of these things that they don’t exist. One time this little punk with a freaking man bun. And then you got these military people telling us that something does exist. And I’ve been briefed and seen pictures and talked enough. But you’ve got to realize, too, it’s all about the money. And is this a psyop or what? Are they putting this garbage out there so that people will say, gosh, we need to fund these agencies more so we can research it more? I’m not into all that. It’s not about little green men. It’s not about flying saucers, sir. It’s about what are they spending tens of, maybe billions, of your tax dollars on? If it doesn’t exist, then why are they studying it? And if it does exist, as I told President Trump the other day, you need disclosure. We need transparency. America can handle it. I’m sick of hearing this stuff about how we can’t handle it. And I’m a Christian and they appealed to me on that level. “Burchett, this stuff’s kind of anti-Christian in your beliefs.” I said, no, it isn’t. Genesis one, God created the heavens and the earth.

Smith probed, “What do they look like? What do they look like? Can you tell me? I mean, you’ve seen Independence Day, you’ve seen Aliens, you’ve seen a few things. What do they look like? Gimme that one.”

Burchett replied, “Well, it’s not Independence Day, I’ll tell you that.”

“Okay. I got you. What can you tell me?’ Smith pressed.

Burchett replied, “If they would just release what I was briefed on just a couple weeks ago. Again, we had somebody come in there, a colleague, a friend if you will, that was basically there to disrupt. And they tried to ruffle this guy’s feathers and ask him stuff. And, sir, he named names, dates, people in the meetings, where these items, if you will, are located. It’s too much. It’s too much, sir. Too much is going on. But don’t believe any of this stuff you see on the internet, this AI stuff. I wouldn’t believe it unless I saw it with my own two eyes. But Trump’s the guy to do it. If anybody will do it, if anybody’s a disruptor, it’s Donald J. Trump, and he will disrupt with this. And I had a conversation with folks at the White House today, just about that. Hopefully some things will be coming out soon.”

Watch the clip above via SiriusXM.

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