Media Pundits From Stephen A Smith to Alex Jones Slam Trump’s F-Bomb Threat to Iran: ‘This Is A Clown Show’

A number of prominent media talking heads and reporters slammed President Donald Trump for threatening the “crazy bastards” running Iran to “Open the F*ckin'” Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, with both Alex Jones and Stephen A. Smith bashing the president’s Easter morning message.

And Smith, like many others, had an issue with Trump tagging his threat with “Praise be to Allah.”

“You go on social media with a profanity-laced tirade and then you gon’ end it by saying ‘Praise be to Allah.’ How do you think that’s going to help us throughout the world? I mean seriously,” Smith said in a video posted on X. “In Muslim countries that ain’t Iran?”

He then put his head in his hands before complaining, “it never ends with this guy. It never ends.”

It never ends with Trump. It’s just never ends. pic.twitter.com/BygIMEvvEG — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 5, 2026

Jones was just as irritated by Trump’s post as Smith. “This is not a Christ-like Easter message,” Jones lamented.

He said a moment earlier:

This is super bad news. This is not the old Trump. It’s one thing if he says f*ck on the campaign trail or whatever… but on Easter with messages about “Allah akbar” and “give up you crazy F’ers” — they’re not going to. They closed the Strait, it’s killing the economy, America’s sinking in global rankings of likability, it’s just not what we voted for. We’ve never seen rhetoric out of presidents like this when we go to war. Even if you’re for this war, this is really bad PR, folks.

“This is a clown show folks, and I’m really worried,” Jones added.

🚨🚨President Trump says “praise be to Allah” on Easter and tells Iran to “open the F!CKING Strait” as he announced the bombing of Iran‘s power plants and bridges.. https://t.co/lcioaemKiw pic.twitter.com/vEouLSXvmx — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 5, 2026

Piers Morgan — another longtime supporter of Trump like Smith — criticized Trump too. Morgan called the threat “embarrassing” and urged the president to delete it.

This is embarrassing, Delete it, President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ – unless you want everyone to think you’ve lost your marbles. pic.twitter.com/LMgVIKPKoi — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2026

MeidasTouch commentator and regular CNN guest Adam Mockler didn’t seemed thrilled with it, either:

Why is our President praising Allah on Easter morning? pic.twitter.com/s8s2hUGgIl — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) April 5, 2026

And several talk headings on cable ripped Trump for the post as well. The panel on MS NOW’s The Weekend took turns bashing it on Sunday morning, with Ankush Khardori of Politico calling it “disgraceful” and host Jonathan Capehart suggesting the 25th Amendment should be invoked.

MS NOW journalist Inzamam Rashid reported a few hours later Trump’s post was “astonishing” and caused a “great deal of offense” inside Iran and the entire “Muslim community around the world.”

Rashid added one diplomat told him it was “deeply disrespectful to Iran and Islam.”

You can watch his report below:

And over on CNN, anchor Jessica Dean said many people focused on the president’s harsh language in the post. “Rightly so,” she added. She added some people felt Trump took “kind of a swipe at Islam” in his post.

Watch video of the MS NOW panel at the top of the page.

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