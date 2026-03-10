‘Shut Up and Listen!’ Piers Morgan Guests Brawl Over Whether Israel Can Defend Itself From Iran’s Proxies

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Things went sideways quick on Piers Morgan’s show on Tuesday when two guests started yelping at each other over whether Israel has a right to defend itself from terrorist groups funded by Iran, with one guest repeatedly telling the other to “shut up” so he can make his argument.

The jabbering happened between political analyst Daniel Levy and Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Doron Spielman. Levy has recently argued Israel has created “chaos” with its joint strikes on Iran with the U.S. and called its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal.”

Right before the guests rumbed, Morgan told Levy “the part [he’s] missing” from his analysis is that Iran has funded terror groups like Hezbollah and Hamas that have “relentlessly” attacked Israel for decades. Morgan said Israel is “fundamentally justified” in defending itself from Iran’s proxies and asked Levy how he viewed it.

“So I’m not going to carry the brief for the Iranian governing structure and what has set out to do. What troubles me is,” Levy started to say before Spielman jumped in.

“What does that mean? I’m sorry, Daniel, what’s your answer to Piers?” Spielman said. “Just answer the simple question — do you consider the fact that Iran has funded and trained Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis to kill Israelis—”

“So here’s my response if you shut up and listen,” Levy grumbled while he spoke.

Levy then said, “I would consider it highly problematic if the response to Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians, if the response to Israel being led by a war criminal with an international criminal court arrest warrant against his name, if the response to that would be an attempt to wipe the Israeli Jewish community off the map.”

Spielman remained confused by Levy’s answer.

“What does that have to do with whether Iran is funding terror? Daniel, you’re sidestepping it. Daniel, is there any point at which you think Israel is justified in carrying out military intervention at all?” he asked.

The two guys started shouting over each other at that point.

“I’m sure you would be a fabulous stand-in for Piers Morgan,” Levy quipped. He then got more agitated, saying, “If you can’t listen to a response to your argument — are we just going to shout over each other? Can you shut up?! And I’ll answer.”

“Whoa, Daniel, take it easy. Take it easy now,” Spielman told him. “We don’t have to get overly upset.”

Levy didn’t really answer the question from there. He complained about Israel’s “vicious” occupation of Gaza and said he “does not mean that the solution is a military solution.”

“Daniel, it sounds like you’re defending Iran,” Spielman said.

They then continued to bicker for a few more minutes.

