Piers Morgan Blacklists ‘Treacherous Little Weasel’ Dave Rubin From Show: ‘I Thought We Were Friends’

Piers Morgan tore into conservative commentator Dave Rubin on Monday, calling him a “treacherous little weasel” and blacklisting him from his show after Rubin lashed out at his former friend.

After Morgan ripped Ben Shapiro in a monologue on Piers Morgan Uncensored, accusing the Daily Wire co-founder of being a “propagandist” for Israel, Rubin publicly took Shapiro’s side, commenting, “Piers would sell his mother to a jihadist for a click…”

“Wow. Four months ago, I drove out to do Rubin’s podcast at his home in Miami as a personal favour because he’s done my show many times. I thought we were friends. How wrong could I be?” responded Morgan. “What a treacherous little weasel. Being Netanyahu’s useful idiot has sent him & Shapiro nuts.”

Wow. Four months ago, I drove out to do Rubin’s podcast at his home in Miami as a personal favour because he’s done my show many times. I thought we were friends. How wrong could I be? What a treacherous little weasel. Being Netanyahu’s useful idiot has sent him & Shapiro nuts. https://t.co/BK5OW7Hqu8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2026

Reacting to Rubin’s subsequent declaration that he would not appear on Morgan’s “panel shows anymore,” Morgan shot back, “You won’t ever be doing my show again, in any capacity.”

You won’t ever be doing my show again, in any capacity. https://t.co/s4XRhBTJYH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2026

The drama started after Morgan unleashed on Shapiro in a series of social media posts last week after Shapiro described Morgan as “the Jerry Springer of political television” and accused him of making “a mockery of the entire industry by putting on screen whatever dregs are still willing to go on” his show – specifically singling out prominent critics of Israel who have participated in Morgan’s panel debates.

“If people are curious why @benshapiro has suddenly turned on me, this may explain it… the guy just can’t take anyone criticising Israel’s govt,” responded Morgan on X. “I criticise all governments, especially my own. I just don’t understand why I can’t criticise Israel’s govt without being branded anti-Semitic or having the likes of @benshapiro throwing their petulant toys out of the stroller. It’s absurd.”

He continued, “Ben was a regular guest on @PiersUncensored – but from the moment I became more critical of the Israeli Govt for its conduct in the war in Gaza, he stopped coming on, stopped replying to my texts, and now publicly attacks my show.”

