President Donald Trump referred to Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney as the “future governor” of Canada in a Tuesday Truth Social Post.

In the post, Trump referred to “working” to save the Great Lakes with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (R-MI).

Trump wrote:

I’m working with Governor Gretchen Whitmer on trying to save The Great Lakes from the rather violent and destructive Asian Carp, which is rapidly taking over Lake Michigan, and all of the beautiful surrounds. I’ll be asking other Governors to join into this fight, including those of Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, New York and, of course, the future Governor of Canada, Mark Carney, who I know will be happy to contribute to this worthy cause. Separately, I am also working to save The Great Salt Lake, in Utah, which, in a short period of time, if nothing is done, will have no water. This is on top of everything else I am doing. Only “TRUMP” CAN DO IT!

The current Governor General of Canada is Mary Simon.

This is not the first time Trump has referred to Carney as “governor.”

“If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken,” he posted to Truth Social in January. “China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A.”

“Canada doesn’t live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian,” Carney told Trump after the president declared Canada “lives because of the United States” in Davos recently.

According to Carney’s office, he and Trump spoke this week on range of issues including “the economy, developments in the Middle East, and trade relations between the two countries. They agreed to remain in close contact.”

