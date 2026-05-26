‘Brooms Out in the Studio!’ Cable News Hosts Revel in Knicks Historic Playoff Run as NY Punches Ticket to NBA Finals

Cable news hosts across the industry celebrated as the New York Knicks clinched their first NBA Finals appearance in nearly three decades.

The Knicks on Monday continued a historic postseason run after completing a 4-0 sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The win was the Knicks’ 11th straight in the playoffs, extending one of the most dominant runs in NBA history.

As one might expect with one of the most popular franchises in all of sports, Knicks fandom made its way onto cable news the next morning. CNN’s Sara Sidner, joined by sports anchor Andy Scholes, excitedly announced that the Knicks were NBA Finals-bound.

On set, one of the camera operators was dressed head-to-toe in Knicks gear and even brought a broom in honor of the sweep.

“We got the brooms out in the studio!” Scholes said. “What a time to be a New York Knicks fan right now. It’s just fabulous for them. After 27 years, the Knicks finally heading back to the finals. Yeah, twirl that all day! And they’re getting the finals on a historic run, right? I mean, it’s just been incredible what they’ve been doing.”

On Fox News, Dana Perino called it a “pleasure” to report that “New York City is waking up to orange and blue skies.” Moments later, she joked that the Knicks making the Finals was good news for her because “everybody in New York’s gonna be in a good mood.”

MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough reluctantly introduced the Morning Joe segment about the Knicks, adding that it brought “none of us any joy” to announce the Knicks were headed to the championship.

John Lemire — also begrudgingly — explained how impactful the team’s success can be on the city.

“I take no pleasure in it, Joe, but when the Knicks are good, when the Knicks go on a run, it unites New York in a way that no other team does,” Lemire said. “And there’s a certain energy in the city right now that’s undeniable.”

The hosts of The View also joined the celebration. Whoopi Goldberg, for example, brought her own broom on set and began sweeping the ground.

“I just wanna finish sweeping this up right here,” Goldberg said. “The Knicks swept! We wanna start off by congratulating the New York Knicks for making it to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

Watch above via CNN, Fox News, MS NOW, and ABC

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