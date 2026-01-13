Dave Portnoy Tears Into Red Sox Owner for Letting All-Star Go: ‘Worst Human Alive!’

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy blasted Boston Red Sox ownership on Monday for letting All-Star Alex Bregman sign with another team.

Bregman, a top third baseman in the MLB, played just one season in Boston after spending the first nine years of his career with the Houston Astros. In Boston, the 31-year-old finished with a .273 batting average and earned his first All-Star nod since 2019. He became a much-needed addition to the team in the wake of the ugly split with three-time All-Star Rafael Devers.

Last weekend, Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million deal to join the Chicago Cubs.

Now, the team will go into the 2026 season without Bregman or Devers; and for many fans, the team’s infamous decision to trade future Hall-of-Famer Mookie Betts still haunts them. Betts has since won three World Series championships with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Portnoy had clearly had enough when he called out Red Sox owner John Henry.

“What they did to Rafael Devers, who is supposedly the face of the franchise they have locked up forever,” Portnoy said on Wake Up Barstool. “They, they bring in Bregman to play third base [and] don’t tell Devers. Devers gets mad. Devers gets shipped out. They get Bregman for a cup of coffee. He signs with the Cubs.

“John Henry is the worst human alive right now. And the fact they own the Red Sox — they don’t care about them. Fenway Sports Group, get these guys out of here! Sell the team! You don’t care about the team. You treat us like we’re the Minnesota Twins or some small-market team. Get John Henry out of here!”

"John Henry is the worst human alive right now. Fenway Sports Group, get these guys out of here. Sell the team! You don't care about the team!" – @stoolpresidente pic.twitter.com/EtUqoKZgP5 — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) January 12, 2026

—