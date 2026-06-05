House Dem Blasts Graham Platner Amid ‘Distressing’ Waves of Allegations: ‘He Has Disqualified Himself’

U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said Friday that she believes Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner has “disqualified” himself amid a wave of scandalous allegations.

Platner, whose popularity continued to surge in spite of the controversy surrounding an apparent Nazi tattoo, found himself in hot water once again over a series of bombshell reports. The first came last week, when The Wall Street Journal revealed Platner’s wife confided with campaign staffers that she caught him sexting other women early on in their marriage. In a statement sent to the Journal, Platner’s wife said the couple went to counseling to work through the ordeal.

Days later, The New York Times published its own report in which ex-girlfriends of Platner accused him of abusive behavior. One ex also claimed Platner made a number of unusual comments, such as threatening to “rape” anyone who broke into their home.

During an Friday interview on CNN, Dean was asked by Boris Sanchez if she supported Platner’s run for Senate. She didn’t mince words when expressing her disapproval.

“I think it’s so distressing all of the stories that are coming out, and they’re more and more it seems by the hour,” Dean said. “I’m not a voter in Maine, but he has disqualified himself in my eyes. He is not qualified to be a representative, a senator. We’ll see what Maine does about it, and I know Governor [Janet] Mills remains on the ballot, but he has disqualified himself.”

Watch above via CNN.

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