NY Times Reporter Breaks Down Wild Scenario In Which Iran Knocks the US Out of the World Cup: ‘Can Happen’

A New York Times reporter broke down surprisingly-realistic World Cup scenario in which Iran actually knocks the U.S. out of the tournament.

At the time of writing, the 2026 FIFA World Cup — hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico — was just days away. The U.S., placed in Group D, was set to play Paraguay, Australia and Turkey. Iran, on the other hand, was scheduled to face Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand in Group G.

During a recent talk on the British outlet LBC, New York Times reporter Tariq Panja explained how Iran and the U.S. could play one another should they both advance to the elimination stage of the World Cup. The date of this potential matchup, Panja added, made it all the more fascinating. He said:

If Iran comes second in their group, and the U.S. comes second in their group — which can happen. It’s likely in a way, right? What that would mean is Iran would play the United States of America in Dallas on the third of July — one day before Donald Trump’s massive celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. And what happens if this match takes place and Iran dumps the United States out of the World Cup?

Getting dumped out of the World Cup.

By Iran.

The day before America's 250th birthday. The New York Times' Tariq Panja explains how Donald Trump's worst nightmare could just come true this summer. pic.twitter.com/WOC8owZa3F — LBC (@LBC) June 5, 2026

Since the early stages of the Trump’s war on Iran, he has called for the Iranian national team to be replaced in the World Cup. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, however, has insisted that Iran will retain the spot it earned.

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