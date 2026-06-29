Bill Maher Says Election of 3 ‘Really Crazy’ Democratic Socialists in NYC Shows Dems Are ‘Well on Their Way’ to Blowing 2028 Election

Bill Maher said the “really crazy” Democratic Socialists who recently won primaries in New York City are a bad sign the Democratic Party is “well” on its way to blowing the 2026 midterms – and perhaps the 2028 election as well.

The veteran host of HBO’s Real Time bashed the rising socialists while walking the red carpet and speaking to reporters before he received the Mark Twain Prize from the Kennedy Center on Sunday.

“The Democrats just elected three very-far left democratic socialists in New York, who are crazy. Like outright, really crazy,” Maher said. “So how are they going to blow it? I don’t know, but they’re well on their way.”

That quote stands out, considering less than a month ago Maher said the Democrats “can’t blow it” in the midterms.

Live from the Mark Twain Award at The Kennedy Center: Bill Maher says the Democrats have just elected three crazy people in NY primaries, so they are well on their way to blowing it. pic.twitter.com/N6Hrwc9XgG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 29, 2026

Maher was referring to three socialist candidates backed by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) winning their Democratic primaries last week.

Two of the candidates — Darializa Avila Chevalier (D) and Claire Valdez (D) — are card-carrying DSA members, just like the mayor. The third candidate is Brad Lander (D), a former member of the DSA who left the organization after its response to the October 7 Hamas terror attack in Israel.

Still, he earned Mamdani’s support by running more critically of Israel than did incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY). Lander has claimed American support for Israel made the USA “complicit in genocide.”

Beyond their shared socialist beliefs, the three candidates also agree with Mamdani that ICE needs to be abolished.

The socialist wave was celebrated by Mamdani on election night and in interviews later in the week, but a number of establishment Democrats were unsettled by it. One centrist House Democrat told Axios that 2027 would be a “headache” for the party with them around, while another House Democrat reacted to the sweep by saying, “Holy sh*t.”

And James Carville urged congressional Democrats to shun any socialists who enter Congress.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump sardonically congratulated Mamdani on getting “3 solid Communists” elected. His tone shifted later in the week, when he said the Communists have started to make “their move” in the USA.

“The game is on,” Trump posted. “Enjoy watching!”

Maher’s reaction on Sunday night came two nights after he bashed Chevalier on HBO. He said the young socialist is “patient zero” for the “woke mind virus.”

Watch via The Post Millennial’s X post above.

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