‘F*ck, F*ck, F*ck!’ Tennis Player Defiantly Swears in Post-Match Interview Despite Reporter’s Plea to ‘Keep it Clean’

French tennis player Corentin Moutet had his post-match interview cut short Monday when he repeatedly dropped the f-bomb against the reporter’s wishes.

Moutet defeated fellow Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the round of 32 in the HSBC Championships at the Queen’s Club in London. Following the win, Moutet was seemingly overcome with emotional with let the f-word slip in response to one of the interviewer’s questions.

“That’s so frustrating,” Moutet said in reference to Perricard ability to serve the ball at over 140 miles per hour. “You know, when I had the match point, I was on the second serve. ‘Ok, you aim in the middle. Whatever you do, you just put the ball in the court.’ And then he hits me [with] 142. I was like, ‘F*ck.’ I would have to serve and I will have to–”

The report quickly jumped in to tell Moutet, “No f-bombs, please.”

Moutet appeared to take that as a challenge as he responded with “F*ck, f*ck, f*ck.” The interview quickly took the mic back and said, “No, no, no!” The crowd laughed as the interviewer apologized. When she asked her final question, she asked Moutet to “keep it clean.” Instead of answering the question, he simply repeated the f-word three times again.

“OK, Corentin, we need to improve that for the next round,” the interviewer said. “Apologies, everyone. Corentin Moutet!”

Moutet’s interview in London was interrupted after he embarrassingly dropping SEVEN F-bombs following his first round win at the Queen’s Club. The interviewer apologized to viewers/crowds several times during the exchange. pic.twitter.com/LFxy0GoQPn — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 16, 2026

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