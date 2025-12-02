Giants Kicker Suffers Embarrassing Fail During Field Goal Attempt: ‘Whoops!’

New York Giants kicker Younghoe Koo had an awkward blunder Monday night when a routine field goal attempt ended in disaster.

In the second quarter of the Giants’ game against the New England Patriots, Koo and the rest of the field goal unit were set up for a 47-yard field goal attempt.

While the other 10 players on the team appeared to do their jobs just fine, Koo bizarrely dragged his toes against the turf as he tried to kick, leaving him unable to even touch the football.

Punter Jamie Gillan, who was holding the ball in place for Koo’s kick, realized something was amiss and stood up to try to run away from incoming Patriots defenders. He was quickly overwhelmed and taken down.

“Forty-seven-yard try now by Younghoe Koo — and he stumbled!” Monday Night Football announcer Joe Buck said during the action. “Gillan gets swallowed up! Patriots ball!

Replays of the disastrous play revealed that Koo’s kicking leg hit the ground prior to him making contact with the ball. As a result, his momentum was completely disrupted and he nearly fell over himself.

Gillan’s hold was also wasn’t the cleanest, and that may have messed with Koo’s timing.

“I was approaching the ball and, cold weather, the ball kind of slipped out at the bottom so it was moving,” Koo told the New York Post after the game. “I wasn’t able to kick through the ball. The ball was moving when I was driving to it, so I just pulled up on it. Jamie did a good job of catching it and putting it back but, at that point, it was too late.”

Upon seeing the replay, Buck and broadcast partner Troy Aikman couldn’t contain their laughter in the booth.

“Whoops!” Buck said.