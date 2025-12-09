Jalen Hurts Becomes the First NFL Player in Recorded History With Two Turnovers on the Same Play

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts committed two turnovers on the same play in a losing effort against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

The Chargers won 22-19 in overtime thanks in part to an uncharacteristically awful game from the leader of the defending Super Bowl champions. Philadelphia turned the ball over five times, all by Hurts. He finished the game 21 of 40 for 240 yards with no touchdowns, four interceptions, and a fumble. Despite that, the Eagles were in a position to potentially win the contest at the end of the fourth quarter and in overtime.

But the most memorable – and infamous – moment of the game came midway through the second quarter with the Eagles trailing 7-3. On 3rd and 2 from the Los Angeles 21, Hurts dropped back and threw a pass that was intercepted by defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand, who promptly fumbled the ball, which Hurts scooped up, only to cough it up back to the Chargers.

HURTS THREW A PICK, GOT IT BACK, THEN FUMBLED 😱 CHARGERS BALL ⚡ pic.twitter.com/FK8RZuzM8Y — ESPN (@espn) December 9, 2025

Here is the chaos as documented by ESPN’s play-by-play log from the game.

(Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short middle intended for A.Brown INTERCEPTED by D.Hand at LAC 17. D.Hand to LAC 24 for 7 yards (W.Shipley). FUMBLES (W.Shipley), RECOVERED by PHI-J.Hurts at LAC 32. J.Hurts to LAC 33 for -1 yards (J.Caldwell). FUMBLES (J.Caldwell), touched at LAC 33, RECOVERED by LAC-T.Dye at LAC 43.

ESPN also noted that, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, Hurts is the first player in the NFL to commit two turnovers on the same play. Elias’s data on this particular statistic goes back to 1978. Hurst was also picked off on the Eagles’ ensuing offensive drive. It was the first time he had thrown interceptions on consecutive drives in his NFL career.