Bari Weiss Reportedly Taps Tony Dokoupil as Anchor of CBS Evening News

CBS Mornings co-anchor Tony Dokoupil is set to become the latest anchor of CBS Evening News after network editor-in-chief Bari Weiss reportedly struggled to hire a major name for the role.

In his Status newsletter on Monday, Oliver Darcy reported that Dokoupil had been chosen by Weiss and CBS President Tom Cibrowski to replace current co-anchors John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois, who are set to leave the show at the end of the year.

While Weiss and Cibrowski had reportedly expressed interest in poaching several “major names” to lead the show, including Fox News host Bret Baier and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, CBS News was “unable to recruit such a high-wattage star” and had to move fast to replace Dickerson and DuBois, according to Darcy.

Dokoupil is reportedly set to begin his new role in the new year.

The New York Post reported last week that CBS News had “scrambled” to sign Dokoupil after DuBois abruptly announced his resignation in a social media post.

“Moving On: December 18th is the day of my last broadcast at CBS News,” DuBois wrote. “A couple weeks to go; until then, see you on The CBS Evening News every night at 6:30.”

According to the Post, DuBois’ resignation announcement caught the network off-guard and was allegedly made after the anchor was told by executives he would not be “the future” of the show.