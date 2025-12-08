NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw Makes Bizarre Confession About Pittsburgh Steelers Coach

NFL legend Terry Bradshaw stunned Fox Sports viewers Sunday when he admitted he’s never actually met Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Bradshaw, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, spent his entire 14-year career with the Steelers. He won three MVP awards and four Super Bowls, cementing himself as one of the best players the franchise has ever had.

Mike Tomlin has also built up a respectable resume. The longest-tenured coach in the NFL, Tomlin has never finished a season with a losing record. In 2008, he became the youngest head coach to ever win a Super Bowl when he led the Steelers to another Vince Lombardi trophy.

One might assume that two figures who have meant so much to the same team would eventually cross paths, but on Sunday, Bradshaw revealed that wasn’t the case.

While breaking down the Steelers’ 27-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Bradshaw praised the coach for overcoming recent adversity.

“You know what?” Bradshaw began. “I’ve never Mike Tomlin, but I know one thing: He is an outstanding, phenomenal coach; and today, you deserved that win today. And maybe everybody will leave you alone and respect you for what you’ve accomplished in the great city of Pittsburgh.”

The admission confused a number of people online.

