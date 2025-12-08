Trump Loses It on Paramount Over 60 Minutes Sit-Down With ‘Traitor’ Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP!’

President Donald Trump unleashed on “Rotten Apple” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) the morning after her sitdown with CBS’ 60 Minutes, once again accusing the outgoing congresswoman of being a “traitor” while shredding the network’s new owner, Paramount, for allowing the interview to air.

In a sprawling screed on Truth Social, the president branded Greene “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown,” claimed she had been “JILTED,” and ranted that she had “really BAD” ideas.

But his criticism extended, perhaps more notably, to the network and its new owners. He demanded a “total APOLOGY” from 60 Minutes and host Lesley Stahl, railing that Paramount was “NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP” and raged, “Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten WORSE!”

The president wrote:

The only reason Marjorie “Traitor” Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!). Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD – She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple! Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person. That was proven last night when washed up, Trump hating, 60 Minutes “correspondent,” Lesley Stahl, who still owes me an apology from when she attacked me on the show (with serious conviction!), that Hunter Biden’s LAPTOP FROM HELL was produced by Russia, not Hunter himself (TOTALLY PROVEN WRONG!), interviewed a very poorly prepared Traitor, who in her confusion made many really stupid statements. My real problem with the show, however, wasn’t the low IQ traitor, it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this to air. THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME! Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten WORSE! Oh well, far worse things can happen. P.S. I hereby demand a complete and total APOLOGY, though far too late to be meaningful, from Lesley Stahl and 60 Minutes for her incorrect and Libelous statements about Hunter’s Laptop!!! President DJT

The outburst followed Greene’s interview with Stahl, broadcast Sunday, in which she cast herself as a disillusioned insider ready to leave a “political industrial complex” she no longer respects.

Greene, once a reliable Trump loyalist, told CBS that Trump’s rhetoric “directly fueled” death threats against her son, including one email claiming a pipe bomb had been planted.

She added that Republicans are “terrified” of crossing Trump, fearing a retaliatory barrage on social media. Behind closed doors, she claimed, colleagues mock Trump’s voice and manner before “kissing his ass” once he won the 2024 primary.

The Georgia lawmaker also accused Trump of prioritizing foreign powerbrokers, including “the al-Qaeda leader that was wanted by the U.S. government,” who’s now governing Syria, over domestic needs.