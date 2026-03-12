Trump Says It’s Not ‘Appropriate’ for Iran to Compete in the World Cup — Warns Their ‘Life and Safety’ Would Be at Risk

President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that it was not “appropriate” for Iran to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, warning that their “life and safety” would be at risk if they chose to do so.

In a veiled threat posted to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump made the post a full day after Iran already announced its soccer team would boycott the 2026 World Cup in the United States due to the Trump administration’s war against them.

“Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,” said Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali in a statement. “Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist.”

He continued, “Given ​the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have ​killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence.”

More than 1,300 Iranian civilians have been killed in U.S. and Israeli airstrikes over the past few weeks, including a reported 170 school children, who were killed in the U.S. bombing of a girls’ school.

Just months ago, FIFA awarded Trump its inaugural “FIFA Peace Prize,” praising the president for supposedly helping to bring about peace in the Middle East.

“We want to live in a safe world, in a safe environment,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “And you definitely deserve the first FIFA Peace Prize.”

