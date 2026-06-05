Todd Blanche Says He’s Putting Up ‘Roadblocks’ To Keep Democrats From Prosecuting Trump in 2029

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who served as Donald Trump’s personal attorney, told NewsNation that he’s working to put up “roadblocks” to keep Democrats from successfully prosecuting the president and his administration officials if they retake power in the future.

Host Katie Pavlich interviewed Blanche Thursday — the same day Trump said he planned to nominate the acting attorney general for Senate confirmation to move him permanently into the role. If he’s confirmed, Blanche will replace Pam Bondi, who was fired over her handling of the Epstein files.

Trump made “retribution” a hallmark of his 2024 campaign and has followed through during his second term in office. Pavlich asked Blanche what will happen if Democrats seek retribution of their own against Trump’s aggressive tactics.

“You said this week that you believe President Trump absolutely faced prison if he hadn’t won the election in 2024,” Pavlich said to Blanche. “Democrats have been talking a lot about what they call Project 2029 — their plans to prosecute the president, administration officials, ICE agents — after the term is up if they regain power either on Capitol Hill or in the White House.”

“Do you believe that’s a possibility, and what can be done to prevent this kind of political retribution from Democrats?” Pavlich asked.

“Well, do I believe it’s a possibility that the Democrats will go after President Trump, his family, anybody that knows him, anybody that worked for him? I think they’ve proven that to be true,” Blanche said. “And what can we do about it is we can just keep on exposing, when we learn about the weaponization that happened for many years, we can keep on exposing it and putting roadblocks in place so it never happens again.”

Blanche continued:

I don’t worry about for myself what happens in the future. I worry about this country. I worry about Democrats. Some Democrats coming out and actually already forecasting what they’re going to try to do if they get leadership again. And that’s something the American people see, too. The American people saw them do it for four years and rejected it whole-handedly. Rejected it whole-handedly. I was in the Oval Office last night with President Trump. So, that effort failed. And so I think that I would hope the Democrats would be a little smarter. They have so far proven themselves not to be, but it doesn’t affect the work that we do.

Watch the clip above via NewsNation.

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