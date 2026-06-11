Serena Williams’s Epic Tennis Comeback Cut Short — For Now

Serena Williams’s highly-anticipated return to tennis was cut short after her doubles partner was injured and unable to continue the tournament.

Williams, joined by 19-year-old Victoria Mboko of Canada, competed in HSBC Championships at the Queen’s Club in London. The tournament is widely recognized as a warm-up to the prestigious Wimbledon Championships later in the summer.

The two won their opening match in the doubles tournament Tuesday. The next day, Mboko faced Karolina Pliskova in the singles tournament. It was during that singles match that Mboko sustained a knee injury and was forced to withdraw from competition. Left without her doubles partner, Williams also exited the tournament.

As noted in a report from NBC News, it won’t be long before Williams is back on the court. The 44-year-old will compete in the doubles tournament in Germany’s Berlin Open next week. At the time of writing, her doubles partner had not been confirmed.

Last week, Williams announced to the world that she’d return to tennis at Queen’s Club. She previously shot down speculation of a potential return despite being eligible for play back in February. On June 1, she posted a video of herself back on the court. She is one of the greatest athletes in the history of the sport, winning a total of 23 grand slam titles. Prior to this week, her last match was in 2022.

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