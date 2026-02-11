Stephen A. Smith GOES OFF on Detroit Pistons Player Involved in Yet Another Fight: ‘Do You Want to Be a Boxer?’

Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday called out Detroit Pistons star Isaiah Stewart after he was suspended for his involvement in another on-court fight.

Two days earlier, Stewart was involved in a wild brawl that saw him and three other players ejected from the game. Although Stewart wasn’t in the game when the fighting started, he left the Pistons’ bench to go after Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges. Also involved in the scuffle were Pistons center Jalen Duren and Hornets center Moussa Diabate.

For their roles in the fight, Duren, Diabate, Bridges, and Stewart were suspended for two, four, four, and seven games, respectively.

Stewart’s history likely played a factor in his larger suspension. Just last year, he was involved in a brawl when the Pistons played the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 2021, he made national headlines when he charged at LeBron James over a hard foul. Stewart had to be held back by multiple players and coaches.

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of First Take, Smith praised the NBA for sending Stewart a message with the suspension.

“Here’s the issue: I actually like the brother,” Smith said. “I mean, he’s a rough rider. I mean, he’s a physical dude. I respect the hell out of him. I think that if he could keep his temper under control, and channel it to keeping him on the basketball court, I think he will be a pivotal piece for the Detroit Pistons.

“But every time there’s the slightest scuffle, it’s this brother ready to swing on people. It’s this brother that– I mean, he came off the bench! He was not in the game! It’s seven or eight dudes. Nobody gets off the bench but him, nobody! He’s always, always ready to fight and it’s like, yo, bro, do you wanna be a UFC fighter? Do you wanna be a boxer? Or do you wanna be a basketball player? Because every time you turn around, that brother is in the picture looking like he’s ready to swing on people.”

"What I'm most pleased about is Isaiah Stewart, and that suspension. … Every time there is the slightest scuffle, it's this brother ready to swing on people. … Do you want to be a UFC fighter? Do you want to be a boxer? Or do you want to be a basketball player."… pic.twitter.com/uwjFGGiJDO — First Take (@FirstTake) February 11, 2026

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!