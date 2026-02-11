‘Don’t Yell At Me!’ Hearing Goes Off the Rails As Dan Goldman Demands Pam Bondi Be ‘QUIET!’

Attorney General Pam Bondi scoffed at Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) when he howled for her to be “QUIET!” during yet another wild scene from her marathon testimony before Congress on Wednesday.

Goldman was pressing Bondi on “obviously improper redactions” from the files on dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein when she jumped in to speak.

“Let me stop you for a minute—” Bondi started to say before Goldman shrieked at her.

“I’m talking. I’m talking! QUIET!” Goldman yelled.

“Don’t yell at me,” Bondi shot back at him.

They continued speaking over one another for another moment. “You’ll like my answer,” Bondi started to say, before the clock was stopped and Goldman was allowed to continue.

“Even though you used improper redactions to protect Donald Trump and other predators associated with Jeffrey Epstein, you did the exact opposite thing with the survivors and victims of this scheme,” he said.

That moment came after hours of fireworks in Washington, D.C., as Democratic lawmakers — and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) — lambasted Bondi for her handling of Epstein-related files.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) started the hearing off by accusing Bondi of “ignoring” victims of Jeffrey Epstein and leading a “massive Epstein cover-up” that he said is the biggest failure in Justice Department history.

“You replace real prosecutors with counterfeit stooges who robotically do the president’s bidding,” Raskin said. “Nothing in American history comes close to this complete corruption of the justice function and contamination of federal law enforcement.”

Bondi got her own shots in, branding Raskin a “washed-up, loser lawyer” who was a political failure.

The hearing comes just a few week after the Justice Department released 3.5 million documents as part of the latest batch of Epstein files. That batch included an FBI document showing Trump thanked Florida cops and told them to “focus” on “evil” Ghislaine Maxwell back in 2006, among many other files.

Watch above via CNN.

