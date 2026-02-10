WATCH: Hornets-Pistons Game Derailed by Chaotic, Bench-Clearing Brawl

Monday night’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets descended into chaos when a massive brawl erupted.

In the third quarter of the game, Pistons center Jalen Duren was fouled on a physical play by Hornets center Moussa Diabate. Immediately after the foul, Duren turned to Diabete and the two butted heads while exchanging words. Things escalated when Duren shoved Diabate in the face, prompting both Diabate and Hornets forward Miles Bridges to charge at him. Bridges managed to push Duren back, and Diabate swung at him as Pistons forward Tobias Harris tried to hold him back.

Still incensed by the move, Diabate continued trying to get to Duren while playing, and coaches created distance between the players. Diabate managed to elude them for a moment and again swung at Duren. He was once again held back immediately after.

BENCHES CLEAR IN PISTONS-HORNETS 😲 Moussa Diabate, Miles Bridges, Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart were all ejected following the altercation during Pistons-Hornets. pic.twitter.com/VeNSi6vEBR — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2026

Although Diabate was out of the picture, the altercation continued when Bridges charged at Duren and shoved him. Moments later, Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart sprinted straight at Bridges. Bridges swung at Stewart before the two began wrestling one another. Their respective teammates quickly broke it up.

Duran, Bridges, Diabate, and Stewart were all ejected from the game after a lengthy review of the incident.

Stewart has developed a reputation as someone eager to engage whenever games get chippy. Last year, he was one of seven people ejected for participating in a brawl with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

