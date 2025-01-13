Texas Man Arrested and Charged for Sending Threats and ‘Sexually Violent’ Messages to Caitlin Clark

A Texas man was charged and arrested for stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark after allegedly sending her threats and sexually violent messages.

According to court documents obtained by ESPN, 55-year-old Michael Lewis of Denton, Texas, received a Level 5 felony stalking charge after he was arrested in a hotel in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday. He’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The documents allege that Lewis repeatedly messaged Clark on X (formerly known as Twitter). One message read, “Been driving around your house 3X a day. But don’t call the law just yet.” In another, Lewis allegedly claimed he was “getting tickets” to a game and that he was “sitting behind the bench.”

Other messages, the report continued, were more “sexually violent.”

Clark reportedly told police that she feared for her safety. The star guard even “altered her appearance in public.”

When police tracked the IP address of the messages, they located Lewis at the Indianapolis hotel last Wednesday. There, Lewis claimed that he was in an “imaginary relationship” with Clark and that he was in Indianapolis on vacation. Even after that visit, the messages to Clark allegedly continued.

Lewis faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

As women’s basketball continues to grow in popularity, these cases have seemingly become more frequent. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has been vocal about the way she’s been sexualized on social media; and another man was charged for stalking UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers.

