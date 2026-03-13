Trump Regales Jake Paul with Story About the Time He Broke Up a Fight Involving Kobe Bryant

President Donald Trump told YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul that he once broke up a fight involving late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

On Friday, Paul published his full 27-minute-long interview with the president on social media, which was taped on Wednesday. Their conversation covered a wide range of topics, including the ongoing war against Iran and the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

At one point in their talk, Paul — who’s made a name for himself in the boxing world due to a number of high-profile matches — asked Trump if he’d ever been in a fight. That’s when Trump detailed the time be allegedly played peacekeeper to stop Bryant from getting into it with someone else.

The conversation continued:

PAUL: Have you ever been in a fight? I heard a rumor about you, like, helping Kobe one time at a game. Is that a true story? TRUMP: It was a long time ago. PAUL: Is this is a true story? TRUMP: Well, it wasn’t a fight. I was breaking up a fight– PAUL: OK, OK. TRUMP: –which sometimes is more dangerous than being in a fight, right? I like Kobe. Kobe was having a hard time with somebody and it worked out fine, but yeah, I broke it up. Probably not a smart thing to do. Historically, it’s never good to break up fights.

.@jakepaul: Have you ever been in a fight? I heard a rumor about you helping Kobe one time.@POTUS: "I was breaking up a fight… Kobe was having a hard time with somebody, and it worked out fine, but yeah, I broke it up." pic.twitter.com/hCKBnYhOzf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 13, 2026

Paul also asked Trump who he believes Paul should face in his next fight. Trump encouraged him to take on retired Russian MMA star Kkabib Nurmagomedov.

Donald Trump told Jake Paul he wants to see him fight Khabib Nurmagomedov next 💀 pic.twitter.com/SKRw87mY37 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 13, 2026

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