Trump Drops Unhinged Attack on Maggie Haberman, Threatens to Sue Her

On Friday, President Donald Trump attacked New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in an unhinged rant, threatening to sue “Maggot Hagerman.”

“Maggot Hagerman, just another SLEAZEBAG writer for The Failing New York Times, insists on writing false stories about me, even though she fully knows and understands that the exact opposite of anything she says is usually the truth,” read the post on Truth Social, which was accompanied by a particularly unflattering picture of Haberman.

“In any event, I’m thinking of adding Maggot, and some of her ‘associates,’ into my Florida based Lawsuit against The Times which, very happily, seems to be proceeding nicely. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT,” Trump signed the post.

While Haberman hasn’t published a story since March 5, when she and fellow NYT colleagues wrote a piece on former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and her replacement, Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), she made an appearance on Thursday night’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, roasting the president with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for cheering on higher oil prices.

“This is not something that most of the people in his orbit right now are having an easy time messaging or solving, and you can see that every day. But also, you and I both know it from our own reporting,” said Haberman of Trump’s comments on Thursday.

Notably, Haberman has covered Trump for decades, first reporting on him during his years as a New York real estate developer before becoming one of the most prominent journalists covering his 2016 campaign and following presidencies. Their relationship has long been defined by a mix of access and hostility, with the president attacking Haberman publicly before.

While he consistently characterizes her as “fake news,” he clearly still engages with her reporting and grants interviews to The New York Times, leading The New Yorker to describe Haberman as “Trump’s favorite foe” in 2017.

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