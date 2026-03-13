Trump Reveals Which Historical Figure He’d Want to ‘Reincarnate’ As — And It’s Exactly Who You’d Guess

President Donald Trump revealed the historical figure he’d most like to reincarnate as is – himself.

The president offered the characteristically self-referential answer in a wide-ranging interview with YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul, recorded Wednesday ahead of Trump’s rally in Kentucky and released Friday.

Paul posed a question, one he said he asks all of his guests.

“I think it’s super interesting, if you could come back in history and reincarnate and, like, be able to experience someone else’s life, who would you come back in history as?” Paul asked.

Trump paused before delivering his answer: “That’s a very interesting question. Maybe Donald Trump right now. I think Donald Trump right now. My life is very exciting. I have to be honest. I’m thinking about other lives. I think my life is maybe more exciting. I don’t know. Look, I’ve had a great time.”

The moment quickly pivoted back to familiar political territory as Trump used the question to reflect on his presidency, with a particular focus on immigration policies.

“I just, you know, I started off with the phrase, Make America Great Again. Our country was in trouble. We were doing badly, 2015, we had the open border, nothing like it was under [Joe] Biden – but it was bad,” Trump said.

He continued: “A lot of people coming and bad people from jails, from mental institutions, gang members, murderers. We had 11,888 murderers come into our country. Got them out. We’re getting most of them out. We’re trying to get all of them out. They should have never been allowed in.”

“Built almost a thousand miles of wall,” he said, later adding, “And then the second time now we’ve had nobody come into our country in the last nine months. I mean like literally nobody.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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