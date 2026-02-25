WATCH: Ex-WWE Boss Vince McMahon’s Pulse-Pounding 115-MPH Highway Crash Caught on Police Dashcam

Police have released dashcam footage of former WWE honcho Vince McMahon zooming down a Connecticut highway last year, reaching speeds of 115 mph before slamming into another car.

The footage, released by the Connecticut State Police on Tuesday, shows McMahon’s Bentley speeding north down the Merritt Parkway on July 24, 2025, from the view of a police vehicle in pursuit.

At one point, McMahon rear-ends another vehicle while changing lanes, knocking off its bumper.

The debris caused a third vehicle to crash in the southbound lane, according to WTNH.

Remarkably, no one was injured in the crash.

In addition, bodycam footage shows the officer approaching McMahon’s vehicle, asking him, “Why were you driving over 100 miles per hour.”

“I’ve got a granddaughter’s birthday,” McMahon replied, sounding confused. “I gotta get — it’s the next exit.”

“I keep trying to catch up to you, and you keep taking off,” the officer tells him.

McMahon said: “Oh, no, no, no, I’m not trying to outrun you.”

McMahon, 80, was released on a $500 non-surety bond, WTNH reported, citing the state police.

Later that same day, shocking news emerged from the professional wrestling world: the death of legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan.

McMahon, the husband of President Donald Trump’s Education Secretary Linda McMahon, resigned from the WWE in January 2024 amid sex trafficking allegations.

Watch above via YouTube.

