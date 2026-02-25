‘Cowardice’: JD Vance Tears Into Democrats Who Clapped But Didn’t Stand at Key Moment in Trump Speech

Vice President JD Vance bashed congressional Democrats for declining to stand up when President Donald Trump called for lawmakers to protect Americans rather than illegal immigrants during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, saying many of them displayed “cowardice” in that important moment.

The vice president shared his disgust during an interview with Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer on America’s Newsroom on Wednesday morning.

“What a sad commentary on the Democratic Party,” Vance said. “That the idea the American government should stand for American citizens, not illegal aliens — that shouldn’t be controversial, but apparently it was to the Democrats.”

Hemmer had played the moment from Trump’s speech right as Vance was joining the program.

“I’m inviting every legislature to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle — if you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support,” Trump said. “The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

He scolded the Dems a moment later, saying “You should be ashamed of yourselves not standing up.”

Vance told Hemmer he felt it was worse than Dems simply failing to stand, though; he said many were terrified of doing what they knew was right and going against the herd.

He said:

Something that I saw that probably most TV viewers didn’t see was really the cowardice, because there were a few Democrats who sort of politely clapped. They didn’t want to stand up — I guess maybe they were worried about being primaried by the far left fringe of their party. But they were all looking around. They weren’t actually saying, “You know what, I will stand and support this because it is a common sense, obvious statement.” They were all looking around for cues from their colleagues because they didn’t have the courage to stand on their own. That more than anything, Bill, is the saddest commentary on the Democratic Party, that not only will they not stand for the idea that Americans should come first, they won’t even have the courage of their convictions. They lean on the person to the left and their right, rather than actually have some conviction.

Hemmer added that Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) blasted the “yelling and screaming” from his Democratic colleagues during Trump’s address and mocked the alternative events some attended during his own appearance on Fox News a little earlier in the morning.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!