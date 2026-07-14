Sunny Hostin Doubles Down on American Flag Gripe By Comparing It To the Confederate Flag

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The View co-host Sunny Hostin isn’t backing down from her claim the American flag has been “co-opted” by White supremacists.

Hostin talked about her recent comments on the Stars and Stripes on the Behind the Table podcast on Monday, a week after she told The View crew she feels “unsafe” when she walks in a neighborhood with a lot of American flags because it has become a “symbol” for many racists.

“I stand by that,” Hostin said on Monday, right after watching a clip of her aforementioned comment.

She added it was “surprising” so many people were upset by it. Podcast host and The View executive producer Brian Teta backed her up, saying he had “heard it from other people of color, for sure.”

Hostin continued by saying her views on the American flag was “not a new conversation amongst the Black community.” She then shared an anecdote to drive her point home — but it was an odd one, considering her story was not about the American flag.

Instead, Hostin talked about a time she was rattled by a Confederate flag she saw at a North Carolina beach.

“I was walking with the kids, they were pretty young, and there was a Confederate flag. And I was nervous,” Hostin said. “I’m in the South, I’ve got these two kids with me, I look the way that I look and I’m walking past a Confederate flag with a group of dudes in a pickup truck.”

Hostin said she “scurried” back to the home she was staying at with some White friends, who apologized for the unsettling ordeal.

“It didn’t feel great,” Hostin said.

Teta did not ask Hostin what the Confederate flag had to do with the American flag.

Hostin’s latest comments follow her fairly viral July 6 remarks.

“There are times when I walk into a community and I see American flags all over the community and I suddenly feel unsafe, because there’s a section of this country that has co-opted the American flag and they equate being an American or an American flag with White supremacy and that should never be the symbol of White supremacy,” Hostin said last week. “But they have weaponized [the flag].”

Watch above.

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