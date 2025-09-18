Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote presentation at the company’s annual Meta Connect conference could have gone more smoothly.

At one point during the presentation, Zuckerberg attempted to show off Meta’s AI-powered smartglasses and its alleged ability to assist in making a steak sauce, specifically a “Korean-inspired type thing,” as the CEO put it. Zuckerberg appeared on stage and spoke to an employee in a kitchen on a video screen.

Here’s how that went:

Zuckerberg: What do you think? Maybe let’s make, I don’t know, what should we make? Maybe like a steak sauce, maybe Korean-inspired type thing? You know, just to show what the LiveAI is like. EMPLOYEE: Yeah, let’s try it. It’s not something I’ve made before, so I could definitely use the help. Hey, Meta, start live AI. [four-second pause] LiveAI: Starting LiveAI. I love the setup you have here with soy sauce and other ingredients. How can I help? EMPLOYEE: Hey, can you help me make a Korean-inspired steak sauce for my steak sandwich here? LiveAI: You can make a Korean-inspired steak sauce using soy sauce, sesame oil– EMPLOYEE: What do I do first? [five-second pause] EMPLOYEE: What do I do first? LiveAI: You’ve already combined the base ingredients, so now grate a pear to add to the sauce. EMPLOYEE: What do I do first? [audience laughter] LiveAI: You’ve already combined the base ingredients, so now grate the pear and gently combine it with the base sauce. EMPLOYEE: All right, I think the wifi might be messed up. Sorry, back to you, Mark. ZUCKERBERG: It’s all good. You know what? It’s so good. It’s, uh, the irony of the whole thing is that you spend years making technology and then the wifi at the day kind of catches you.

Later, Zuckerberg attempted to pick up an incoming video call using his smartglasses, but was unable to do so.

This portion of the presentation resulted in Zuckerberg saying, “I don’t know what to tell you guys”:

Zuckerberg: All right, so I think our call will be coming in any moment now. Um– LiveAI: Pause WhatsApp video call. Zuckerberg: There we go. Uh oh. Well, I, let’s see what happened there. That’s too bad. I don’t know what happened. Maybe Buzz can try calling me again. [audience laughter] Zuckerberg: All right, well, I got a missed video call. Ok, there’s the actual video call, all right. I’m just gonna pick that up with my neural band. This is, you know, it happens. Yeah, let’s uh, what do you think? Let’s just go ahead. LiveAI: [garbled voice] Pause WhatsApp video call. Zuckerberg: Uh, let’s go for a fourth. All right, try it again. I keep on messing this up. And if not, then we’ll go for the less fun option– LiveAI: Pause WhatsApp video call. Zuckerberg: Ok. I don’t know what to tell you guys. All right, um, but we’re gonna have Buzz come out here and we’re just gonna go to the next thing that I wanted to show and hope that will work.

Watch above via Meta Connect.