‘Traitors’: Four Republicans Get Dragged by Conservatives After Voting With Democrats to ‘Protect’ Ilhan Omar

Four House Republicans who voted with Democrats against a measure to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Wednesday received heavy backlash from conservatives, who called for the four men to be primaried.

After representatives Mike Flood (R-NE), Tom McClintock (R-CA), Jeff Hurd (R-CO), and Cory Mills (R-FL) voted with Democrats to kill a censure against Omar for her comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the four Republicans received heavy backlash on social media.

“Mike Flood, Jeff Hurd, Tom McClintock, and Cory Mills just sided with Democrats to protect Ilhan Omar,” reacted Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). “They voted to shield a woman who mocked the cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk… A woman who belittled his grieving family…”

She concluded, “They showed us exactly who they are. Never forget it.”

“4 disgraceful House Republicans supported Islamist Omar despite her cackling at Charlie Kirk’s assassination. All 4 need to be primaried and defeated,” declared Fox News host Mark Levin, while conservative radio host Joe Pags wrote, “It makes me sick that four republicans shirked their duty today and did NOT censure Ilhan Omar… Shame on you all!”

Hurd, McClintock, and Mills defended their decision to shoot down the censure, arguing that such a measure would be an attack on free speech.

“Ilhan Omar’s comments regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk are vile and contemptible. They deserve the harshest criticism of every man and woman of good will. But this disgusting and hateful speech is still speech and is protected by our First Amendment,” wrote McClintock. “Censure is formal punishment by the House and we have already gone too far down this road.”

He continued, “Omar’s comments were not made in the House and even if they were, they broke no House rules. A free society depends on tolerating ALL speech — even hateful speech — confident that the best way to sort good from evil is to put the two side by side and trust the people to know the difference. Congress exists for this purpose. For this reason, I voted to table the censure resolution.”

Hurd issued a similar statement, writing that while Omar’s comments were “ghoulish and evil,” he opposed all attempts to “silence her for exercising the First Amendment right to free speech.”

“The right response to reprehensible speech like this isn’t silencing: it’s more speech. That’s what Charlie Kirk believed and practiced, and I agree,” Hurd concluded.

Hurd’s statement generated even more backlash on social media.

President Donald Trump reacted to Omar’s comments about Kirk on Monday, calling the congresswoman “a disgraceful person” and “a loser.”

The vote to censure Omar over her remarks failed when the House voted to table the resolution 214-213 on Wednesday after Mills voted with Democrats at the final moment.