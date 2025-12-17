Shockwaves are still reverberating across the Beltway a day after Vanity Fair dropped a stunning look inside the Donald Trump White House, straight from the mouth of chief of staff Susie Wiles, but it’s not just the words — it’s the pictures.

After the explosive story was published on Tuesday, numerous social media users have taken to analyzing Vanity Fair‘s choice of photos for the piece, noting that there may be some expert-level trolling at work:

Who okayed these Vanity Fair photo shoots? pic.twitter.com/9mBF0nWCvk — The_Moderate_Virginian (@TheModerateVA) December 16, 2025

Vanity fair is known for airbrushed touch ups and bombshells.

They can make your face look like there's not a single pore or blemish on it.

They knew exactly what they were doing here. pic.twitter.com/ORtVOOPXVQ — Bre S (@fearmeitsbre) December 16, 2025

Vanity Fair knew EXACTLY what they were doing to that lady with this photo…..😂 pic.twitter.com/dpZzdBf2iS — Covie (@covie_93) December 16, 2025

The orange stain on the nose, the injection marks on the lips, the nose hairs. Vanity Fair knows how to airbrush stuff out. This was fully on purpose. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/gSIkV4JCcr — The Dread duck Pirate Mark Brooks (@MarkBrooksArt) December 17, 2025

Kendall Brown, a former photojournalist, posted a TikTok video that lays out metaphors of a “two-faced” JD Vance, Marco Rubio never looking at the camera, and the fact that Karoline Leavitt’s lip-injection marks are visible in a striking close-up.

“Definitely not an accident. Definitely uncomfortable,” Brown says in the video.

@kendallybrown That Vanity Fair piece is a million times more brutal once you start noticing these subtle details in a bunch of the photographs used. I would simply walk into the ocean and never return if something like this was published about me lol ♬ original sound – Kendall Brown

Rubio was among those speaking out, claiming the photos were “manipulated” to “make the WH team look bad.”

It is obvious to most people that Vanity Fair deliberately manipulated pictures and reported statements without context to try and make the WH team look bad And there is nobody more loyal or committed to President Trump’s mission than Susie Wiles. She is one of the main reasons… — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 17, 2025

Megyn Kelly also blasted the photoshoot, calling Wiles’ photo “worse than a mugshot.”

And while Wiles herself called Vanity Fair scribe Chris Whipple‘s reporting a “disingenuously framed hit piece” — prompting Whipple to defend himself with his own tapes — it appears the photos are worth a thousand more words.

