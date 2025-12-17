The Internet Is Having a Field Day Over the Photo Choices in Vanity Fair’s Explosive White House Exposé
Shockwaves are still reverberating across the Beltway a day after Vanity Fair dropped a stunning look inside the Donald Trump White House, straight from the mouth of chief of staff Susie Wiles, but it’s not just the words — it’s the pictures.
After the explosive story was published on Tuesday, numerous social media users have taken to analyzing Vanity Fair‘s choice of photos for the piece, noting that there may be some expert-level trolling at work:
Kendall Brown, a former photojournalist, posted a TikTok video that lays out metaphors of a “two-faced” JD Vance, Marco Rubio never looking at the camera, and the fact that Karoline Leavitt’s lip-injection marks are visible in a striking close-up.
“Definitely not an accident. Definitely uncomfortable,” Brown says in the video.
@kendallybrownThat Vanity Fair piece is a million times more brutal once you start noticing these subtle details in a bunch of the photographs used. I would simply walk into the ocean and never return if something like this was published about me lol♬ original sound – Kendall Brown
Rubio was among those speaking out, claiming the photos were “manipulated” to “make the WH team look bad.”
Megyn Kelly also blasted the photoshoot, calling Wiles’ photo “worse than a mugshot.”
And while Wiles herself called Vanity Fair scribe Chris Whipple‘s reporting a “disingenuously framed hit piece” — prompting Whipple to defend himself with his own tapes — it appears the photos are worth a thousand more words.
Watch above via MS NOW.
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓