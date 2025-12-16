BUSTED! Susie Wiles Tried to Deny Calling Musk ‘Avowed Ketamine’ User — But Vanity Fair Scribe Brought Receipts

President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles, seething over a bombshell Vanity Fair article that dropped on Tuesday, denied calling former first buddy Elon Musk an “avowed ketamine” user — but the writer of the explosive piece came equipped with receipts.

It all started on Tuesday, when Vanity Fair published a two-part piece drawn from hours of raw interviews between Wiles and writer Chris Whipple.

In it, Wiles makes eye-opening remarks about Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Musk, even going so far as to call the ex-DOGE chief an “avowed ketamine [user].”

“The challenge with Elon is keeping up with him,” Wiles told Whipple. “He’s an avowed ketamine [user]. And he sleeps in a sleeping bag in the EOB [Executive Office Building] in the daytime. And he’s an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are. You know, it’s not helpful, but he is his own person.”

Taking to X later Tuesday, Wiles tore into Vanity Fair, calling the article “a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.”

But when Wiles tried to deny her remarks about Musk to The New York Times, Whipple was ready with the audio evidence:

Mr. Musk has acknowledged trying ketamine “a few years ago,” but denied reports of more recent use. In the interview with The Times on Monday, Ms. Wiles took issue with the quote attributed to her about his drug use. “That’s ridiculous,” she said. “I wouldn’t have said it and I wouldn’t know.” But Mr. Whipple played a tape for The Times in which she could be heard saying it.

The exchange was later amplified by former Barack Obama staffer and Pod Save America host Tommy Vietor:

Susie Wiles gets busted lying to the @nytimes when she denied calling @elonmusk an "avowed ketamine” user pic.twitter.com/CjfnTDa3z8 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) December 16, 2025

—