WATCH: Dozens of Anti-ICE Protestors Arrested After Chaining Themselves to San Francisco ICE Facility: ‘Love Over Cruelty!’

Dozens of protestors blocked access to the main Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Francisco by chaining themselves to the entrance on Tuesday.

KRON 4 in the SF Bay Area captured footage of the protest being broken up, including one protestor being carried away by several officers. The protestor was being hauled off next to a sign on the ground that read “Dignity & Human Rights for All.”

Federal authorities, with the help of SF Fire Department and SFPD, ended the protest by using bolt cutters to break the chains tying them to the building; 44 people were arrested.

KRON anchor Reyna Harvey reported no one was hurt.

“The protestors’ goal [was] to speak up for immigrants they say are being unlawfully detained,” Harvey said.

Kevin Mann, a revered at a local Unitarian Church, told the outlet he was protesting to “stand up” for his “neighbors.”

“Our immigrant neighbors are being abducted off the streets from this courthouse, going to legal courtrooms, and then they’re not coming out,” Mann said.

Another protestor, Laurel Liefert, told KRON she was there to “stand in solidarity with the lives that are being destroyed.”

ABC 7 in San Francisco reported protestors demanded “love over cruelty” while chained together.

“We don’t want ICE. We don’t want DHS. We don’t. We don’t want them in our city,” one protestor told the outlet. “We don’t want them messing with hardworking immigrants. We’re just trying to find a path to citizenship.”

The Department of Homeland Security, in a statement, said the “rioters” were “impeding law enforcement operations” by chaining themselves to the ICE facility.

Tuesday’s SF protest comes as President Donald Trump’s administration has ramped up its efforts to deport illegal immigrants.

Trump has sent ICE and Border Patrol agents to several major cities this year, including Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, and Charlotte, for raids.

Those raids have often been met with protestors and rioters. Anti-ICE rioters at one raid in Manhattan last month “threw planters” and “chased” federal agents during an operation targeting a parking garage in Chinatown, leading to multiple arrests.

NewsNation, the month prior, captured another anti-ICE protest in NYC. Reporter Jessica Kartalija captured the frenzied clash, reporting protestors were “yelling racial slurs” and “pushing” federal agents as they swarmed their vehicles.

