TMZ’s Harvey Levin Makes Offer to Author of Nancy Guthrie Letters: Prove You’re Real and We’ll ‘Ensure’ FBI Pays Reward

TMZ boss Harvey Levin made an offer to the person or persons claiming to know where Nancy Guthrie is located in multiple letters sent to the outlet: share your information, and if it proves to be legitimate, TMZ will be “ensuring” you get a reward from the FBI.

Levin essentially said he’ll play the middle man between the feds and the tipster(s) in a video posted on Monday morning.

He started his video off by warning the person or persons sending the letters they are committing a “serious federal crime” if their information turns out to be bogus. But he said if they are real and simply worried about getting their payout — $50,000 in bitcoin, according to TMZ — then he can help secure it in exchange for real information about who captured Nancy Guthrie.

“If you’re worried about getting this money, and you really do have this information, send it to us… we will forward it to the FBI, and that way there is a record that we have that you supplied this information,” Levin said. “If they find her and they find the kidnapper, then at least there is evidence, because we have it, that you were the one who provided the information. So this is a way for you to get that money, if this really is legitimate.”

He continued, “Send us the information, [and] we will pass it on to the FBI.”

Levin said he ran his game plan by the FBI and they were cool with it.

🚨🎥 TMZ's Harvey Levin is speaking to you. If you're the individual claiming you know who the kidnapper is—prove it. Send us the info. We'll forward it to the FBI and create a record tying it to you. pic.twitter.com/axj25hTgp3 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 16, 2026

TMZ explained in an article connected to Levin’s video:

If the individual who is writing us these emails is reading this … if you are for real, send us the information regarding the whereabouts of Nancy and her kidnappers. We will immediately forward the information to the FBI. If it leads to finding Nancy and/or the kidnappers, you then have a public record that you are the one responsible, thus ensuring you will get the reward. The FBI is aware we are making this overture.

Levin said the latest letter his outlet received said Nancy Guthrie was seen “south of the border” last week. TMZ has received four letters since the mother of NBC star Savannah Guthrie went missing from her Tucson, Arizona home on February 1, placing the Hollywood-focused outlet at the center of the bizarre case.

Savannah Guthrie posted a video on Sunday night saying her family was still holding onto “hope” that her 84-year-old mom will return home safely.

“And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it’s never too late… you’re not lost or alone,” Guthrie said. “And it is never too late to do the right thing.”

Watch Levin in the X video above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!