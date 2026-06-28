Dramatic Video Shows The Moment Rescue Crews Carefully Pull A Baby From the Rubble in Venezuela

Dramatic new footage showed rescue workers in Venezuela carefully pulling several more people from the rubble — including a small baby — some four days after two major earthquakes struck the country.

More than 1,400 people were killed and thousands are still missing, but CNN reported on Sunday some miraculous rescues made during the massive efforts over the weekend.

“Rescue workers from countries around the world are joining the search efforts, with some encouraging moments,” host Omar Jimenez reported. “Today, for example, a 60-year-old woman was rescued from a 15-story collapsed building after a 10-hour-long effort that involved workers from Peru, El Salvador, and Venezuela.”

“And look at that moment,” Jimenez said as a baby’s cries filled the air. “American search-and-rescue workers helping pull a mother and her small baby from the earthquake rubble.”

Jimenez continued, “But experts say with so much time having passed, the chances of finding people alive in this damage are declining.”

CNN contributor Stefano Possebon reported from Guaira, where he said it’s been 96 hours now since the quakes hit, yet crews are still hopeful there could be more survivors.

“The rescue workers are trying to locate the survivors by making contact with sounds,” Possebon said. “So, they tap, and they’re waiting for some sign — vital signs, sign of life — which is ‘tap, tap.’ And because of that, everyone, everything is still. Everyone is silenced. Everyone speaks in whispers, because the rescue workers are always and constantly calling for silence, trying to make contact with somebody who could be by sheer force of miracle, still be alive under there.”

“They’ve just called for another silence,” Possebon said during his report. “They whistle and they shout, ‘Silencio! Silencio!’ which is ‘silence,’ of course, in Spanish. And at that point, the whole operation stops and everyone everyone stops. Because of course, it’s any noise should be alive to be saved. It’s truly, it’s just desperate to see after 96 hours, as I was saying, Omar, they just keep going and going. Despite the evidence that right now, unfortunately, we’re more than four days after that earthquake.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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