‘Go F*ck Yourself!’ Jan. 6 Cop Fanone Snipes at Republican Mid-Hearing Over Attack on Capitol Police Leadership

Michael Fanone, who was brutally beaten as a Capitol Police officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, sniped at a Republican congressman during a hearing featuring former special counsel Jack Smith on Thursday.

Fanone was joined by other officers who were on duty with him on January 6, including Daniel Hodges, Aquilino Gonell, and Harry Dunn. Fanone told Politico that he attended the hearing “to support Smith and hoped the former prosecutor would simply share the truth with the American public.”

Gonell told Politico that whatever the House Republicans do, “it’s not going to wash away what was done to us and to the Capitol. It’s about accountability and what was the betrayal [that] was done to not only us, but to the American people.”

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), however, blamed the Capitol Police themselves for failing to properly plan ahead that day.

“I would like to quickly address the police officers from January 6th,” Nehls said. “Mr. Dunn, Mr. Fanone, Mr. Gonell, Mr. Hodges, I’m a member of the new select committee to actually examine — actually examine — what happened that day. And I can tell you, gentlemen, that the fault does not lie with Donald Trump. It lies with Yogananda Pittman and the U.S. Capitol leadership team. We know — we know — they had the intelligence there was going to be a high propensity for violence that day.”

As Nehls completed his thought, Fanon cupped his hands to his mouth and coughed, “Go f*ck yourself!”, which caused stirring in the audience.

“Claim my time, yeah,” Nehls said as Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) admonished the audience, “You will be in order. The time belongs to the gentleman from Texas. We’ve had some disruptions already. We don’t need that. Let the gentleman — the gentleman may continue.”

Fanone also confronted MAGA election denier Ivan Raiklin, another member of the audience on Thursday, calling him a “traitor to this country.”

“This guy’s threatened my family, threatened my children,” Fanone said as Harry Dunn and another officer kept the men separated. “Threatened my — threatened to rape my children, you sick b*stard! Rape my children!”

Fanone was eventually led back to his seat.

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!