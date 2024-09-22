Chris Christie Blames Trump For GOP Losing NC After Mark Robinson Scandal: ‘Gonna Continue To Get Our Rear Ends Handed To Us’

Chris Christie is ready to blame former President Donald Trump for a potential GOP loss in the North Carolina gubernatorial election this November.

Earlier this week CNN released a bombshell report said the GOP gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson made posts on a pornographic website called Nude Africa where he referred to himself as a “Black Nazi,” voiced support for bringing back slavery, and retold graphic sexual stories.

Robinson is running against Attorney General Josh Stein who is leading Robinson by a nearly double-digits after the scandal dropped.

During a Sunday panel discussion on ABC’s This Week, Christie told George Stephanopoulos that Trump is to blame for the potential loss in North Carolina because the former president endorsed Robinson.

CHRISTIE: This was predictable. Mark Robinson’s tenure in public life has shown erratic, sometimes highly offensive statements over and over again, and Donald Trump supported him and endorsed him. In fact, called him better than Martin Luther King. Martin Luther King Junior on steroids. So this was predictable. And this is the problem for us Republicans. As long as Donald Trump is you recruiting agent for candidates in swing states, we’re going to continue to get our rear ends handed to us. And Mark Robinson is not going to win this race. Can’t win this race. STEPHANOPOULOS: He’s about 10-12 points behind. CHRISTIE: Right. And he’s running against, by the way, a very formidable candidate in the attorney general, Josh Stein. So the fact is, this was going to be a tough race no matter what. And the problem for them now, George, is how much will that affect the top of the ticket?

