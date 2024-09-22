Tom Cotton Tells Jake Tapper That Mark Robinson ‘Owes The People Of North Carolina’ More Answers After ‘Black Nazi’ Scandal

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has called on Mark Robinson to give “more answers” to the people of North Carolina following a scandal that rocked his campaign earlier this week.

The gubernatorial election in North Carolina has been turned upside down following a CNN report that revealed the GOP gubernatorial nominee made posts on a pornographic website, where he referred to himself as a “Black Nazi,” voiced support for bringing back slavery, and retold graphic sexual stories about spying on women in locker rooms.

Robinson has denied the reporting uncovered by CNN, claiming the decades old posts were not written by himself. He is running against the Attorney General Josh Stein who now leads Robinson by a comfortable margin in the polls.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper pressed Cotton on Robinson’s latest scandal during a recent Sunday interview.

COTTON: He owes the people of North Carolina more answers about it. But but we’re talking about the presidential race here that matters to everyone, not just the people in one state. Kamala Harris. I was the American people. A lot more answers like, for instance, what she would do about the wars in the Middle East, not just in Gaza, but Hezbollah versus Israel, for that matter, the Iranian backed terrorists in Yemen that continually target American sailors. Kamala Harris owes a lot of answers to the American people. TAPPER: Do you think that Trump should still support Mark Robinson in North Carolina? COTTON: I’ll leave that to President Trump. And most importantly, I’ll leave it to the people of North Carolina. That is one state. We’re talking about a presidential race that is going to affect every American at a time when a third of Americans can’t even afford their groceries.

Watch the clip above via CNN.