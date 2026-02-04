CNN Data Guru Reveals Democrats’ Chances of Winning Midterm ‘Landslide’ Are Skyrocketing — Thanks to Texas

CNN’s Harry Enten argued that Democrats’ chances of securing a landslide victory in this year’s midterm elections are skyrocketing thanks, in part, to gains they’ve made in Texas.

After first marveling at the fact that the party appears poised to easily outperform Kamala Harris’s 2024 showing in blue states like New York and California — “Democratic majorities are built on states like New York, eliminating the few Republicans that actually represented in the House,” said Enten — anchor Kate Bolduan prompted Enten to talk about the Lone Star State.

“Let’s talk about Texas, which has been such a central focus when you look at redistricting efforts, and just a lot that has been going on there, especially in just the last couple weeks,” observed Bolduan.

“Yeah, there’s been a lot going on. You know, we mentioned, of course, that Texas ninth special election that happened on Saturday, right? That did not happen in isolation. That did not happen in isolation. Again, Republicans have been hoping to squeeze out more Republican seats from that state with the redistricting efforts, right? These are the types of numbers that should really worry Republicans,” replied Enten, who continued:

Okay, Republicans’ margins in Texas: [Donald] Trump won it by 14 points. But look at the generic ballot, the generic House ballot. Now we’re talking about a Republican advantage of just one, two points. That was a big influence in terms of what happened in Texas 9. Yeah, they got a good candidate, but it was also the environment has shifted so much to the left, right? This looks a whole heck of a lot like what we saw in 2018 when Republicans barely won that House vote You put this, together with this, together with this, and all of a sudden you can see how Democrats can really get-, wring out a lot of seats from the big states, the blue ones in California and New York, and of course the red one, historically, in the state of Texas.

“So what are the prediction markets saying about this — about the House?” followed up Bolduan.

“So just take a look here. The chance of a blowout, this is the chance that the GOP wins under 193 House seats. Three months ago, it was just 8%. Look at where we are today, up to a 26% chance. Not just that Democrats win back the House, but that Republicans really fall through the floor,” answered Enten.

