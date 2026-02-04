Washington Wizards Rock NBA World with Massive Trade — Just as the Washington Post Guts Its Sports Desk

The Washington Wizards stunned the sports world with a massive trade on the same day the Washington Post gutted the sports desk that normally would’ve covered it. The Post eventually ran an Associated Press story on the trade.

A day before the NBA’s Thursday trade deadline, top insider Shams Charania reported that the Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks had agreed to a blockbuster trade that included Mavericks star Anthony Davis. He, along with Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum, would be going to the Wizards.

BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to the Washington Wizards for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, 2 first-round picks and 3 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/sfrQQubI5i — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

Throughout his career, Davis has been regarded as a top player in the league and one of the best at his position. At the time of writing, the trade looked as though it would be the stunner of the deadline. Last year, that honor was given to the Los Angeles Lakers when they worked out a deal to acquire Luka Doncic from the Mavericks.

Just hours earlier, however, the Washington Post announced a massive round of layoffs that saw the elimination of its entire sports section. Additionally, it was reported that at least a third of the company had been let go.

Because of this, coverage of the trade was entirely absent from the Washington Post’s site. In fact, at the time of writing, the most recent Washington Wizards story was about the team’s Tuesday night loss to the New York Knicks.

More than a few people pointed out the Post’s inability to meet the moment of the blockbuster deal.

Today would be a good day to be a local newspaper covering the Washington Wizards, I would say. This couldn't be more fitting to highlight how truly insane the decision making from The Washington Post is today. Absolutely incredible. https://t.co/JuqBFwC3QH — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 4, 2026

… would be a good day for the local DC paper to have a Washington Wizard beat writer … https://t.co/n76UeJ1cXU — Joon Lee (@joonlee) February 4, 2026

I'd love to know what the Washington Post sports section has to say about this trade. https://t.co/veGLRkkZnV — Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) February 4, 2026

Be nice to have a robust WaPo sports staff to break this all down! https://t.co/B5BHBrxWQv — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 4, 2026

Sounds like a good story for a respected publication based in Washington to cover https://t.co/tGkSGz65Vw — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 4, 2026

Bad day to drop a sports section https://t.co/4nFjkLR2ZD — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) February 4, 2026

And The Washington Post doesn't have a Sports Section to cover it. https://t.co/IIYoQZguql — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) February 4, 2026

You know what was great? When you could read about stories like this in the Washington Post. To say that Jeff Bezos has let DC & @wapo readers down is a colossal understatement. https://t.co/kKk4EzKBgP — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) February 4, 2026

The layoffs affected far more than national sports coverage. In a somber statement, High School Sports Editor Michael Errigo announced that local sports coverage would also be coming to an end. Errigo added:

This brings a sudden end to a long and proud tradition of journalism: The Post covered local high school sports for more than 100 years, chronicling countless players and teams across the D.C. area. Everything we did was a team effort. Our staff often featured college students and recent graduates, young journalists who worked long hours to see as many games and cover as many deserving athletes as the calendar (and the budget) would allow. But our operation was built on community, and none of our work would be possible without you, the readers. Thanks to everyone who submitted a score, sent in some stats, answered a phone call or provided feedback (both good and bad) on a Top 20 ranking. And, of course, thank you for reading.

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!